Edgehill 3rds call it quits

Scarborough & District Saturday League outfit Edgehill 3rds have resigned.

Edgehill's third XI finished third in the newly-formed Reserve League this season, but have decided to disband.

Club secretary Alec Coulson said: "It's hard to run three teams and the cost is also very high.

"It's disappointing to have to pull the 3rds out but it had to be done."

Edgehill are also keen to appoint a new manager for their Reserves, who won the Reserve League title this season.

Anyone interested should contact Coulson on 07771 656223.