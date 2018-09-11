Edgehill and Pier handed home draws in North Riding Cup

Edgehill and West Pier have been handed home draws in the North Riding County FA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Steve Clegg's Edgehill host Leyburn Town, with Pier welcoming Richmond Buck Inn.

Seamer hit the road as they travel to Bishopthorpe United.

Ayton are also away from home as they make the trip to face York Elim.

Ties are to be played Saturday October 6.

Scarborough's four representatives in the Sunday Challenge Cup are all on the road.

Holders Trafalgar travel to Carlin How, while West Pier hit the road to take on Cowtons.

Roscoes Bar are away at Yarm Albion and Castle Tavern travel to Stokesley Sports Club Wanderers.

Ties are to be played Saturday October 7.