Edgehill beat Newlands to stay in top spot

Edgehill kept their Scarborough Saturday League Division One title hopes alive with a 4-0 home win against Newlands today.

After a goalless first half, Edgehill took charge thanks to a Luke Jones double along with efforts from Dan Jones, his first of the season, and sub Danny Collins.

Luke Jones was man of the match and scored the goal of the game, a sublime chipped shot from the edge of the box.

On Friday night Seamer Sports earned a 3-1 win at home to Goal Sports, Dan Pickard scoring late on for the visitors.

In Division Two, also on Friday evening, Fishburn Park completed their season with a 4-0 home win against Ayton.