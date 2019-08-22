Edgehill handed tricky trip to Hunmanby in Scarborough Saturday League season opener

The opening fixtures of the 2019/20 Lloyd Dowson Scarborough & District Saturday League have been released ahead of the big kick-off.

Fixtures get under way on Saturday September 7 with Division One champions Edgehill handed a tricky encounter on the road at Hunmanby United, who will be looking to continue their recent improvement by challenging for the title this season.

Another intriguing season-opener in the top-flight sees North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup holders Itis Itis Rovers host perennial title challengers West Pier.

Elsewhere in Division One, Filey Town are on home soil against Scalby at their Clarence Drive ground and Seamer host Newlands.

Promoted side Ayton will have to wait to get their league campaign underway, as they take on the returning Scalby Reserves in the first round of the League Cup.

Division Two champs Edgehill Reserves will be keen to get away to a positive start when they make the trip to Fishburn Park Reserves on the opening day of the new campaign.

Elsewhere, relegated Goal Sports are on home soil against Cayton Athletic, Snainton host West Pier Reserves, Eastfield Athletic are are on the road at FC Rosette and Eastfield Town welcome Seamer Reserves.