Edgehill hot-shots see off Ormesby to earn hat-trick of North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup wins

Edgehill celebrate winning the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup for a third successive season,. Photo by Karen Harland Photography

​Edgehill’s 2-0 win against Middlesbrough-based North Ormesby in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final made it a hat-trick of wins for Alec Coulson’s team at Stokesley.

A proud Coulson said: “A very good crowd gathered to watch the final with 80% backing Ormesby and a handful making the trip from Scarborough to back the lads. The support was very much appreciated and it was nice to see familiar faces in the crowd.

"Ormesby had the first chance, on 10 minutes, Gaz Thomas winning the header and the ball fell nicely to a Ormesby player who played his striker through on goal, the bobbly pitch made it awkward and Lloyd Henderson did enough for the striker to hit his shot well wide.”

On 20 minutes Edgehill had a great chance, left-back Joe Danby found himself on the right wing and pulled a cross back to Joe Gallagher who missed from close range.

Joe Gallagher heads in their second goal as Edgehill won the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final,. Photo by Karen Harland Photography

Coulson added: “At this point we were controlling the game, Billy Logan having a couple of shots and Josh Greening coming close.

"On 36 minutes we took the lead, Danby was on corners and ignored the bench to tell a right footer to take it he swung a pinpoint cross in. Elegant centre-half Ted Edwards rose highest to power his header home. Edwards, who's played for me since under-7s, had an excellent game.

"A minute before half-time it was 2-0, Danby swing in a corner from the opposite side with whip and Gallagher nodded home.”

Ormesby’s hopes of victory diminished as they had a player sent off in the 50th minute for kicking out at Gallagher.

Edgehill hot-shots celebrate seeing off North Ormesby to earn hat-trick of North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup wins. Photo by Karen Harland Photography

The boss added: “We controlled the game from then without really testing their keeper, Ryan Link hitting the post from a header was the nearest we came. On 70 minutes, keeper Martin Cappleman made a full length dive to keep out a deflected free-kick. In the last 10 minutes Ormesby gave a big push, several corners in quick succession but we dealt with it and claimed the victory.

"Man of Match was Henderson, he never put a foot wrong, won a lot of headers and sniffed out any danger.

"This is now three wins on the trot, following a 4-0 success against Carperby Rovers and a 3-1 win against T.I.B.S. Another trophy to add to the collection for Scarborough's most successful team.

"Big thanks to our sponsors Daddy Daycare childcare services and Metcalfs Accounts.” ​