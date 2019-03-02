Edgehill secure league crown with home win

Edgehill midfielder Jamie Patterson put in a five-star performance as his side won 11-0 at home to Goal Sports to secure their first Scarborough Saturday League title win in nine years.

Boss Steve Clegg was delighted with his side's efforts over the season.

Snainton go on the attack

He said: "I am chuffed to bits, although it is a bit of a shame to have clinched it in a one-sided game like that, although you have to give credit to Goal Sports who never gave up.

"Jamie Patterson was outstanding today and man of the match, you don't very often get five goals from central midfield.

"We have not won the title for nine years, and I think I became manager the year after we last won it and we lost a lot of players due to the formation of Scarborough Town so there was a lot of rebuilding to do over the years."

Clegg has been involved with Edgehill for 23 years as player then manager of the reserve team before stepping up to the firsts.

He added: "All the lads have been superb this season and with another cup final to come against Itis Itis hopefully we can do a double."

Patterson opened the scoring after 15 minutes, left-back Liam Cooper adding a second 10 minutes later, and Patterson making it 3-0 by the half-hour mark.

Robbie Scarborough added the fourth on 33 minutes and two minutes later Tyson Stubbings notched against his former team to make it 5-0 at the break.

Clegg made several changes at the interval, Patterson completing his hat-trick to make it 6-0 on 55 minutes, followed by the goal of the game by Jackson Jowett, a cracking left-foot shot into the top corner.

Patterson struck again on 70 minutes to make it eight, Scarborough hitting his second two minutes later and Danny Collins putting the hosts 10-0 up on 75 minutes, leaving Patterson to complete the scoring.

Newlands claimed a 2-0 win at Seamer Sports.thanks to fine second-half strikes from Dan Freer and Jack Hakings.

A keenly-contested first half saw both sides miss chances, but Freer opened the scoring in the second half with a great strike from the edge of the area, then Hakings made sure of the win with an effort from similar distance.

Newlands boss Martin Cappleman hailed his side's fine all-round display and gave the man of the match to all of them, while Joe Tiffany and Harry Holden impressed for Seamer.

Filey Town eased to a 5-0 home win against Sherburn thanks to doubles from Liam Sugden and Joe Gage.

James Jenkinson also notched for Town, who could have scored a lot more goals as they ran riot.

Joe Eblet was named as the man of the match for Town.

Second division leaders Edgehill Reserves worked hard for a 2-1 home win against Cayton Athletic.

The hosts took the lead after only 20 seconds and added a second before half-time.

Cayton created more chances after the break and scored through Michael Hernandez from a Callum Randerson cross but Edgehill held on for the win.

Liam Bare and Freddy Schmuck shone for the village team.

West Pier Reserves battled back from 2-0 down to win 4-2 at home to Snainton.

The villagers were in charge in the first half thanks to a Nathan Barber double, but they could well have scored a lot more and were made to pay for these missed chances after the break.

Pier player-manager McGough pulled a goal back only a minute after the interval, then man of the match Mikey Anderson levelled with a header from Jamie Lee's long throw.

The home side then took the lead in the most bizarre fashion, their keeper Richard Curtis smashiing the ball upfield and the clearance fizzing into the top corner of the Snainton net.

Rob Whitehead added a fourth to seal the win for Pier, with veteran Jamie Lee also impressing for the victors.

Ayton kept themselves in the promotion mix with a 6-1 home win against Newlands Reserves.

Mark McNulty deflected the opener in for Ayton, then Ian Laing scored with a tap-in to make it 2-0 at the break.

Wayne Chamberlain went on a mazy run to take the ball past six Newlands players before chipping the keeper for a wonder-goal.

Then the same players scored another cracker, this time smashing the ball in from 30 yards into the top corner.

Tyler Beck made it five with a bullet header and then a tap-in from a corner, Jordan Pickard notched for Newlands.

Man of the match for Ayton was veteran Paul Tymon.

Eastfield Town earned a 6-2 home win against Seamer Sports Reserves, with Josh Wallace and Chris Stubbings on target for the visitors.