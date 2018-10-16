Edgehill set for Pier cup clash

Scarborough Saturday League Division One title rivals Edgehill and West Pier have been drawn together in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.

Edgehill will play host to Pier in the second round of the cup competition on Saturday November 3.

Scalby have been drawn away to York Elim while Newlands are also on the road at Spennithorne & Harmby, while Itis Itis Rovers will entertain Beckett League outfit Kirkdale United.

In the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup, Trafalgar have been drawn away to fellow top-flight side The Valley in the second round, to be played on Sunday November 4.

Cup-holders Angel Athletic will entertain Thornaby Sports & Leisure, while Cask head to Yarm Athletic and Newlands are at Cleveland United.

Second division Cayton Corinthians have been drawn away to Cowtons, who knocked out West Pier in the first round.