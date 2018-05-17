Elite move for Boro’s juniors

Scarborough Athletic will be switching at least two of their junior teams into an elite league next season to boost progression in the club.

Boro have confirmed that the newly-formed Under-10s and the Under-15s will make the switch to the regional Junior Premier League, which is played on a Saturday morning and, across the country, contains clubs like Birmingham City, Southampton and Doncaster Rovers.

The club hope to have all of their junior teams playing in the set-up in future seasons.

Director of football development Paul Exley said: “It is a league that sits in between grassroots and academy football, with a certain standard of referees and a certain standard of coaching.

“The games are played like academy football over four quarters and it is more about the development of players rather than winning.

“The most important thing for us is getting the youngsters playing football the right way.

“There is a bit of travelling involved because it is a better standard of football, which is what we want for our young players.

“We don’t want to be climbing up the leagues with the senior team, without the junior set-up following suit and progressing themselves.

“It is all about stretching players and not doing the easy thing by staying where we are.”

The club will have a trials day on June 2 for both teams, with any players in the age groups able to come down and try out.

Exley is also underlining that players, if selected for these elite Boro teams, can still play for Scarborough & District Minor League clubs on a Sunday.

He added: “At the moment we have two age groups confirmed, but we still have until June to add further teams to this.

“We are happy that this will help the local league as well because it will mean that no teams are being taken out of those leagues on a Sunday.

“It leaves Sundays free, so at Under-10 level, the youngsters can go and play for whoever they want to.”

Boro are also looking for new coaches to boost their set-up at both the Under-10 and Under-15 levels.

They would have to be at least Level One qualified.

Anyone interested should contact Exley on paul.exley@seadogtrust.com