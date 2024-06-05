Edgehill, who won the league title last season, look set for the East Riding League next season after the Scarborough Saturday League folded. PHOTO: ZACH FORSTER

The Scarborough & District Saturday Football League has folded at an emergency meeting of clubs on Tuesday evening, ending a league which was formed in 1898 and leaving the Scarborough area without a senior football league.

There were only 10 teams in the league last season, and with two more teams, Edgehill Reserves and West Pier Reserves, looking set to fold, it was decided at the meeting that, with no new teams coming forward, the league could not continue in its current format.

This comes just two years after the Scarborough & District Sunday Football League folded due to only three teams wanting to carry on.

League secretary John Orrah said: "I am gutted that we have had to fold the league after 127 years.

Newby celebrate scoring a goal last season.

"It looks like there will be no leagues now for any lads aged over 15 in the Scarborough and District, as the junior leagues only go up to under-15s.

"I feel bad for our chairman Allan Burnett as this season was due to be his last season after over 40 years on the committee, and Ken Keld has been involved for 75 years.

"It is a sad day for local football, but it seems it is maybe a generational thing as so many youngsters now seem more interested in playing football games on their XBox or PS5 and pretending to be Mo Salah rather than kicking a ball themselves.

"As a youngster I recall seeing football being played on most greens or in back alleys in town and now you hardly see any kids kicking a ball around."

Action from a Saturday League game last season

The Scarborough & District Saturday Football League was founded in 1898, and has shrunk from four divisions in the 1990s to having only 10 teams in the 2023-24 campaign, with the season finishing with several teams being unable to fulfil fixtures, delaying Edgehill’s announcement as league champions.