Boro supporters make their point at the final home National League North game of the season at Scarborough Sports Village against Darlington. Photo by Richard Ponter

​Scarborough Athletic have announced another way for supporters to help them raise much-needed funds ahead of the 2025-26 season as they plan for life away from their Scarborough Sports Village (SSV) home.

Taking current funds raised into account and their present budget forecasting the club are still looking at a shortfall of approximately £150,000, which is now the Seadogs’ challenge.

In 2020 when the Covid pandemic ended the season it created a cashflow issue for Boro. To get them through they launched the “2020 Club” to raise much-needed finances. This was an opportunity to purchase 10 years season tickets and trust membership in advance along with an annual matchday hospitality package.

The club added: “We are now offering membership packages for the 2025 club at a cost of £5,000. If anyone would like more details, please contact [email protected] or talk to one of our directors.”

Boro fans listen to the update at the recent open meeting at Scarborough CC. Photo by Wandering Photography

The club were handed a huge boost last week when at a North Yorkshire Council Executive meeting, it was formally agreed to make sure the necessary repairs to the pitch at the SSV would be implemented in time for the 2026/27 season.

Brid Town have kindly agreed to allow Boro to play home games at their Queensgate ground next season while this work – which could cost up to £3.2m – is undertaken.

Boro are facing a difference between expected income and expenses of around £150,000 in recognition of temporary life away from their ground, fans’ donations having already reduced this by £100,000 in the past few weeks.

The “No Battle, No Victory” fund, which sees fans donate £20 per month, had 244 people signed as of last week, which over the next 12 months will raise circa £60,000

The club will leave this fund open for new members to join as every donation makes a difference, https://pay.gocardless.com/BRT0003W9RM4099.

If you would like to make a singular donation or commit to a different direct debit amount, get in touch with the club and they can arrange this.

Boro fans will be able to show their support this weekend as the Seadogs’ home kit launch event will be staged at The Tow Bar, Cayton, on Sunday, from 12noon.

As well as the opportunity to purchase the kit, there will also be live music, bouncy castle, food, a DJ and familiar faces modelling the new kit.

Boro recommend getting to the event early to ensure a space (picnic blankets and portable chairs are welcome).

Tonight (Thursday) at 6.30pm a Boro XI face Scarborough CC at North Marine Road in a T20 match.

The bar will be open and there will also be a barbecue, admission is free (suggested £5 donation).

In an update to their fans the club said: “We have already sold 281 season tickets which does indicate a desire to travel through to Brid. The majority of sponsors are continuing their sponsorship and the club have attracted some new sponsors.”

It’s fair to say that we are returning to Bridlington as a much bigger and better supported club than when we left 8 years ago but forecasting the attendance is still difficult.

“With the help of the Valley Bar Seadogs and the North Yorkshire Combined Authority we are looking to provide cost effective travel options, however until the season starts all we have is our best guess.”