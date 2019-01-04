Fantastic five make full-time move

A quintet of former Scarborough Athletic youngsters have gone on to take up offers from full-time clubs.

Luke Rees has signed scholarship forms with Championship side Hull City, while Matty Dixon, Ben Chamberlain, Oliver Jordan and Blake Drury have done the same with Conference North outfit York City.

Sixteen-year-old Rees has gone on to represent his country since leaving Boro and playing for the Scarborough & District team under coach Nigel Carson.

The former George Pindar School pupil played for Wales Under-15s in games against the younger set-ups of Qatar and Dutch giants Ajax.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old pairing of Drury and Chamberlain and 16-year-olds Dixon and Jordan will be looking to push their way towards the upper echelons of the Minstermen.

Dixon is a former Scalby School pupil, Chamberlain attended St Augustine’s, Jordan was at Graham, while Drury went to George Pindar.

Coach Carson said: “I am very proud that five Scarborough lads who all played for Scarborough & District Schools and then Boro from Under-12s have been offered scholarships when they leave school this year.

“They were part of an exceptional group of players who left Boro at Under-13s to play academy football but continued to play district and county football.

“As well as being quality footballers they are also level-headed, hard-working lads with great attitudes and have been supported brilliantly by their parents taking them all over the country to play.

“Luke has always been a top striker and I don’t know if any player at any level has scored 15 goals in one single Hull Boys League First Division game.

“Oliver’s transition from a skilful winger to an a intelligent centre midfielder has been a joy to see, while Matty caught the eye with a hat-trick against Hull City in a 4-4 draw as an Under-11, he continues to shine in attacking and defensive positions.

“When playing in defence, he has had the support of Blake, who has always played to a level beyond his years with his intelligence and desire to win.

“Watching the top keepers play out from the back now reminds me of teaching Ben that five years ago and what a passer as well as a keeper he’s become.

“While we’re disappointed to see them move on, we realised that it was a move up the football ladder and we hope that they continue their development and get professional contracts and have great careers.

“At some point we see them back in Scarborough Athletic kits.”