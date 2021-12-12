Edgehill, orange kit, take on Newlands in the Scarborough Saturday League Division One on Saturday December 11 2021 Photos by Richard Ponter

Man of the match Joe Gage netted two goals for the hosts, with James Pinder, Tyler Beck, Max Gage and Nathan Barber also on target

Pier only had a bare 11 for the game and had to call on 57-year-old Ray Thorpe to play 90 minutes.

Harry Ward notched two goals, Mikey Anderson a penalty, while Chris Mattinson and John Graystone also netted as the visitors put in a dogged performance.

Newlands midfielder Ben Luntley wins a header in the 3-1 win at Edgehill in the Scarborough Saturday League Division One on Saturday December 11 2021 Photos by Richard Ponter

Pier player-boss John McGough said: "Blake Drury on his debut was man of the match, we were absolutely fantastic so proud of how we kept going with a makeshift team.

"Graystone and Ward both scored cracking goals and despite Town taking an early 2-0 lead we never gave up."

Town's title push was also boosted by second-placed Edgehill slumping to a 3-1 home loss against Newlands.

Despite fielding a very depleted side Newlands scooped all three points, although the home side took the lead through Joe Gallagher.

Newlands make a headed clearance during the Scarborough Saturday League Division One 3-1 win against Edgehill at Pindar Leisure Centre on Saturday December 11 2021 Photos by Richard Ponter

Chris Pearson equalised for Newlands, who then went in front thanks to Robbie Scarborough and Tristan Mustoe sealed the success with the away side's third goal.

In an exceptional Newlands team performance, Ben Luntley and Pearson stood out in midfield, while Edgehill boss Steve Clegg said: "We did not have a man of the match as it was a very poor team performance. All credit to Newlands' under strength team as it was a fully deserved win."

Newby claimed their first Division Two win of the season with a superb 5-0 win against Newlands Reserves at Flixton.

The visitors started brightly and took the lead when, after good work down the left, Josh Kelly laid off to Owen Mansell who struck and unstoppable shot into the corner of the net.

Newby piled on the pressure for the rest of the half but failed to add to their tally.

In the second half, Newby picked up where they left off and player-manager Si Macdonald look set to score a second after being played in by Al Wray but unfortunately a hamstring injury saw him pull up.

Kelly was next to score after a bobbled shot found the bottom corner, Mark Craven then made it 3-0 to seal the win.

Probably the best move of the game came down the left with Wray and Cal Andrews linking up, finishing with an inch-perfect cross for Kelly to volley home a fourth,

Luqa Borg completed the scoring after racing past the Newlands defence.Macdonald said: "The man of the match was split between Mansell, Sam Hampton and Kelly.

"This was our best performance of season and first win. We got a result we deserved at last from our performances.

"Everyone to a man played outstanding today for 90 minutes. Its been a long time coming but we all knew it would with the performances the players have been putting in, never once letting their heads drop."

The Newlands man of the match was Finley Ward.

Division Two leaders Westover had to work hard to maintain their 100% start to the season with a 2-0 success against Filey Town Reserves.

The goalless first half saw Filey put men behind the ball and hit Westover on the counter attack which Westover found it difficult to break down even though they had more possession.

The second half was more of the same with Westover pressing, and eventually the deadlock was broken when Tommy Day broke into the box only to be fouled and a penalty was awarded, from which substitute Ryan Matson make no mistake to give Westover the lead.

The game opened up and Filey had a couple of good chances to equalise but for a great save from Westover keeper James Burrows and a goalline clearance by Kurt Henderson, Westover stayed in the lead.

Westover started to create more chances, and hit the woodwork twice, the Filey keeper also pulling off two good saves from Rob Whitehead.

Eventually the pressure paid off and after some fine passing Matson found himself in the right spot to finish nicely to put Westover 2-0 up.