Filey Town set to pull their two teams out of Scarborough Saturday Football League

Filey Town in action against Edgehill

Town secretary Andy Micklethwaite said: "League champions Filey Town are to pull both teams out of the Scarborough and District League .

"The first team have applied to enter the East Riding County League and have been informed by Secretary Roger Smith they'll accept them into the Premier Division.

"As other clubs are struggling we are wanting to progress and we feel this is an oppurtunity to do so.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...