Filey Town win seven-goal County Cup thriller at Hessle

Saturday football

Filey went 1-0 down early on after stand-in keeper Ryan Baldry made an initial good first save and the defence failing to full clear the ball Hessle got the ball 20 yards out and put it into the top corner.

Town bounced back through great build-up play from Ollie Milner to put a ball into box for James Pinder to equaliser.

Milner was once again the provider as he sent Nathan Barber through to make it 2-1 to Filey at half-time

Filey were then pegged back as a goalmouth scramble saw a deflected shot beat keeper Baldry.

Barber restored the lead with a cross-shot lobbing the keeper after Milner's assist, but poor defending from Filey again let Hessle back in to make it 3-3.

Baldry then made a good point-blank save to keep the scores level

Filey then countered with Milner again putting a good ball in for Barber to compete his hat-trick and seal the game for Filey.

Barber was the man of the match with Milner worthy of a mention after a tireless display down the right providing all four assists

Edgehill kept up their Scarborough Saturday League Division One push with a 7-3 home win against Scalby.

Sean Exley put the hosts ahead on 20 minutes but five minutes later a hard-working Scalby side levelled through George Wilson after good work from Zam Deans and Sam Foy.

Further goals from Josh Greening and Ryan Link made it 3-1 at the interval to Edgehill despite it a fairly even first half.

Scalby started the second half strongly with Rob Speight's neat finish pulling it back to 3-2 on 47 minutes, but five minutes later Joel Ramm restored the two-goal lead.

The win was confirmed by two more Greening goals before the hour mark to complete his hat-trick, and although Dan Virr struck again for the villagers, Exley's late penalty made it 7-3 to Steve Clegg's side.

Clegg said: "Young centre-back Ted Edwards was man of the match and striker Greening was very clinical in front of goal.

"Scalby were very good for an hour and we had a poor day for us but got the job done."

Scalby's star men were George Wilson and Deans.

Newlands Park powered to a 6-1 home win against a weakened Itis Itis Rovers.

Newlands led 1-0 at half-time and Neil Forsyth scored from 25 yard to level the scores.

Rovers, who only had a bare 11 and three players battling on with knocks, were hit a flurry of late goals from the home team as they sealed a 6-1 win.

Rovers interim boss Curtis Rose said: "Man of the match was right-back Jake Hutchinson, but credit to the 11 lads that played can not fault the work-rate from everyone."

Filey Town Reserves claimed a 3-1 home Division Two win against Edgehill Reserves.

Johnny Keable made it 1-0 at half-time to Town after a fairly even opening 45 minutes.

Tom Haxby's 30-yard free-kick and Tyler Beck's cool finish after a blistering run secured the win for the home side, Carl Hepples netting for Edgehill from close-range.

The whole Town team shared their man of the match award while Joe Fergus, who had a very good game on the right wing, was Edgehill's star man, with defender Kasey Clegg also impressing.

Newlands Reserves earned a 3-2 win at Seamer Sports Reserves.

Bobby French, man of the match Lee Cappleman and Kieran Wade scored for the visitors.

Tom Greenwood and Chris Stubbings replied for Seamer, whose man of the match was Oli Parker.

Goal Sports went out of the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup with a 4-2 loss at York RI Reserves, man of the match Alfie Hutchinson scoring both goals for the visitors.

A very depleted West Pier Reserves also crashed out of the cup, losing 5-0 at North Riding League side Nunthorpe Athletic, 58-year-old Andy Spivey played 90 minutes for Pier

A Scott Wardman error let them score early on and Paul Provins missed a sitter at 2-0, the hosts leading 3-0 at half-time. Nunthorpe scored two late on to complete the scoreline.