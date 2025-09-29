Fin Sayers nets double as Seamer Sports knock out Bridlington Town Rovers SFS

Seamer Sports, yellow and blue kit, knocked out Brid Town Rovers SFS. Photo by TCF Photography

Seamer Sports pulled off a shock 3-1 success at home to Premiership side Bridlington Town Rovers SFS in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup first round on Saturday.

Aidan Brennan had put the Brid side in front after only 15 minutes with a deflected free-kick but a poor 10-minute spell before half-time saw man of the match Fin Sayers score twice for the villagers, with Reggie Steels also on target for Seamer.

Despite creating a few chances in the second half the Bridlington side could not find a way back into the match.

The Rovers SFS man of the match was Shaun Thomas.

Joe Gage was on target as Filey Town earned a 1-1 home draw against Sculcoates Amateurs Academy in the Premiership.

In Division One, a depleted Newlands lost 4-2 on the road at Priory.

The hosts went 3-0 up early on, but Newlands – without seven players from the previous week – made changes and pulled it back to 3-1 with an own goal just before half-time.

After the break a great finish from stand-in striker Tom Sutherland brought it back to 3-2 after a series of chances were missed by Newlands.

In a great all-round team performance – after the three early goals conceded – stand-in keeper Chris Ryan and Sutherland shared the Newlands man of the match award.

Scalby slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to South Park Rangers.

The hosts were 1-0 up at half-time, thanks to a goal scored after half-an-hour by David Nwinee, but Rangers banged in four goals in the second half to earn the three points.

The Scalby man of the match was Toby Beard.

Newby lost 7-1 at home to Kingfields, Ami Bashi netting for the hosts.

Westover Wasps lost out 3-1 at Reckitts Reserves in Division Three.

AFC Eastfield opened their Division Three account with a hard-earned 3-2 win at home to Hedon Rangers FC Academy.

Eastfield showed real character after going behind, despite dominating most of the play in the first half.

The second half continued in the same way, with the home side putting pressure on the visitors’ defence.

Eventually, the game changed in AFC Eastfield's favour with the Jordan Scott show. His first goal beat the keeper with a 40-yard volley, and he added a second within a minute.

The visitors equalised through a penalty.

The game settled for the remainder of the second half. However, Aaron Holdsworth had other ideas and scored the winning goal five minutes from the final whistle.

Richard Tolliday was outstanding in the forward line. However, man of the match goes to Jordan Scott for his two goals.