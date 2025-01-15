Fishburn Park Academy earned an 8-2 win at Malton 3G against hosts Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

​​With the big freeze again scuppering most of the Newitts Beckett League it was left to the Malton 3G to save the day as Amotherby & Swinton Reserves welcomed Whitby-based Fishburn Park Academy for this Division Two head to head.

The visitors seemed to settle quicker with a couple of early chances, on both occasions shooting wide when it appeared easier to score, writes Andy Stanton.

Host keeper Riley Howe contained much of what came his way with confident handling of the ball. However, there was little he could do midway through the opening half as Fishburn took the lead through Taylor Humble’s free-kick on the edge of the Amotherby box.

Less than 10 minutes later Academy doubled their advantage, again from a set piece, this time Rueben Mason with a flick header that beat Howe.

At the other end Park keeper Max Thompson made a fine save from George Pierson.

Thompson would then be brave taking the ball from the feet of forward Simon Rouph after slack play in the Fishburn penalty area.

The Whitby side struck for a third time, through Mason, giving his side a comfortable advantage at the break.

The second half saw a spirited fightback from the hosts, though a Fishburn free-kick struck the post before skimming across the goalmouth.

An Amotherby attack forced a corner with a park defender almost heading into his own net. From the following corner Pierson seized on the loose ball to fire home.

Sadly, joy would be short lived as Fishburn immediately responded at the other end with a finish from the impressive Adam Warrilow.

Howe made an excellent stop as Amotherby hit back with Pierson’s cheeky backheel inside six yards.

Park made a string of changes and the fresh legs did the trick as Harry Poole and Freddie Cuthbert got on the scoresheet.

Howe made yet another fine save, this time from Poole, but moments later the latter would breach Howe’s net for a second time.

Amotherby pressed forward, which inevitably left gaps at the back and sub Mark Waterfield punished them, tapping in Fishburn’s eighth.

Amotherby’s Nathan Cross, with the keeper and goal at his mercy, fired his effort over the bar.