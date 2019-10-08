Fishburn Reserves call it quits from Scarborough & District Saturday League

Fishburn Park Reserves have been forced to quit the Scarborough & District Saturday League due to a lack of players.

The Division Two club have struggled to raise a team so far this season, and were forced to concede their fixture against Eastfield Athletic last month.

They'd played two games so far this season, beating Eastfield Town 5-2 and losing 6-4 to champions Edgehill Reserves on the first day of the season.

Manager Andrew Kelly said: "Fishburn Reserves have had to pull out of the league.

"I feel as I have no choice but to fold as we are really struggling for a team and have lost a few players to the first team.

"We have such a small squad and if a few lads have to work, it means we have to cancel our match.

"We just haven't got enough lads that can make the games every week to continue the season I'm afraid."

Fishburn were due to host Cayton Athletic this coming weekend.