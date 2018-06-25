Five depart as Saturday League converts to two division system

The Scarborough & District Saturday League clubs voted to convert to a two-division constitution at tonight's annual general meeting after several sides resigned from the league.

The departures of Filey Town Reserves and Ayton Reserves to the Beckett League last week was followed by resignations from Old Victoria and Flamborough, with Edgehill 3rds having called it quits several weeks ago.

Eastfield Athletic were voted in by member clubs, while Commercial and Falsgrave Athletic changed their names to Cayton Athletic and Eastfield Town respectively.

Therefore, the Reserve Division has been scrapped after just one season, with an 11-team top-flight and 13 teams in the second-tier.

2018/19 SATURDAY LEAGUE CONSTITUTION:

DIVISION ONE: Edgehill, West Pier, Seamer, Newlands, Filey Town, Hunmanby United, Goal Sports, Itis Itis Rovers, Sherburn, Scalby, Cayton.

DIVISION TWO: Snainton, Cayton Athletic, Goldsborough United, Ayton, FC Rosette, Eastfield Town, Fishburn Park Reserves, Eastfield Athletic, Edgehill Reserves, West Pier Reserves, Seamer Reserves, Newlands Reserves, Scalby Reserves.

The following awards were also dished out at tonight's AGM.

SECRETARY OF THE YEAR: Andy Adamson (Sherburn)

FAIR PLAY AWARD: Goal Sports

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: FC Rosette

REFEREE OF THE YEAR: Bill Pashby

The League Cup and League Trophy draws were made as follows:

LEAGUE CUP: Sherburn v Seamer, Newlands v Edgehill, Eastfield Town v Eastfield Athletic. BYES: Ayton, Cayton Athletic, FC Rosette, Filey Town, Cayton, Goal Sports, Goldsborough United, Hunmanby United, Itis Itis Rovers, Newlands Reserves, Scalby, Snainton, West Pier.

LEAGUE TROPHY: Scalby Reserves v Cayton Athletic, FC Rosette v Edgehill Reserves, Goldsborough United v Seamer Reserves, Ayton v Newlands Reserves, West Pier Reserves v Eastfield Athletic. BYES: Eastfield Town, FC Rosette, Fishburn Park Reserves, Snainton.