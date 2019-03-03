Five-star Angel earn place in NRCFA Cup final

Angel Athletic swept aside visitors Bishopthorpe United 5-0 to secure their place in the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup final.

Joint-manager Dan Jones was delighted with his team's display against the York sids.

He said: "We were much too good for them this morning, we always had control of the game and scored all five in the opening hour.

"We now go onto the final on March 28 at County FA HQ in Stokesley so it would be great if ourselves and Itis Itis, who are in the Saturday Cup final, could bring home the cups for Scarborough.

"Everybody played well today but our man of the match has to be Lloyd Henderson, although the back four pushed him very close."

Excellent play from Jackson Jowett and Jamie Bradshaw set up Matthew Griffiths to open the scoring for Angel and the hosts made it 2-0 when Kurtis Henderson turned his marker in the penalty area and although his initial shot was parried by the keeper he fired in the rebound.

Joe Gallagher's shot then hit the crossbar and bounced down, with Isaac Sands slotting home the rebound to give Angel a three-goal half-time lead.

Jowett then put the game beyond the visitors with two fine runs and 25-yard shots into the top corner.

Trafalgar powered to an 8-1 home win against West Pier in the Senior Cup quarter-final, and will now face Angel in the semis.

Tyson Stubbings banged in a brace of goals for Traf, with Niall Gibb, Danny Price, Wayne Aziz, Josh Young, Nathan Vernon and Dean Craig also on target.

Jamie Patterson was named as the man of the match for a dominant Traf.

Sam Jackson scored for Pier, and also shared the man of the match honours with Jack James.

Cayton Corinthians won 3-1 at home to Saints to book a Goalsports Trophy semi-final at Roscoes Bar.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Jamie Heritage and Tyler Beck, Heritage setting up the second for the youngster.

Si Coupland then had a spot-kick saved by Saints' Keith Savage after Dave Barber had been brought down, but Coupland soon made up for this by putting away Dave Barber's cross to seal the win.

The visitors scored a penalty through Elliott Backhouse but it was little more than a late consolation.

Scott Davison was man of the match for Cayton, with Savage the star man for the visitors.

Eastfield Athletic claimed a 4-2 home win against Division Two champions Angel Athletic Reserves.

Taylor Jordan made it 1-0 to Eastfield at the break, central midfielder Corey Towell, who usually plays in goal, levelled from the spot for the visitors.

Adam Martin restored the home side's lead, and Corey White added a third before Angel striker Adam Robertshaw, who is usually the centre-back for the champions, pulled it back to 3-2.

With the last kick of the game Jamie Hartley made it 4-2 and sealed the win for Athletic.

The men of the match for Angel were Matty Jackson and Matty Walker, both playing their first games as centre-backs, while the star men for Eastfield were Paul Nuttall and Scott Ryan.