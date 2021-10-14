Five-star Lucas Cooper fires Phoenix to 14-0 home win

Phoenix U14s show off their new kit

Phoenix started brightly and got off to the perfect start, scoring after just two minutes, Cooper getting his first of the afternoon.

This was quickly followed by Phoenix’s second after Aaron Coulson beat two defenders and slipped the ball under the keeper.

Easingwold tried to fight their way back into the game and won a penalty, which was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Connor Aspell.

Heslerton Hounds (blue)take on Scarborough Athletic (red) Photo by Cherie Allardice

Phoenix started to take control back of the game, and took advantage when Cooper made it 3-0 with a 20-yard strike, then completed his hat-trick latching on to a through- ball from Marco Miah, and lobbing the keeper.

Kaden Evans finished the scoring in the first half, finishing a move after some great pressing from George Martin.

The second half continued in a similar vein, with Phoenix in complete control, Martin pulling the ball out of the sky and firing past the Easingwold keeper to make it 6-0 and this became seven when Lucas Drake chased down a defender and put the ball in the corner of the net.

Number eight was just around the corner when Evans went past three defenders and hammered the ball into the goal.

The best goal of the game came along with 15 minutes to go when Cooper picked up the ball 25 yards out and hit an unstoppable shot into the top corner, he then completed his scoring for the afternoon with a tap-in at the back post

Easingwold were unlucky to concede an 11th when one of their defenders sliced the ball into his own net trying to clear.

The away side had one last chance to get on the scoresheet when they were awarded their second penalty, unfortunately it was blasted over the bar and Phoenix managed to keep a clean sheet.

There was just time for Phoenix to score their 12th and final goal when Evans completed his hat-trick.

Man of the Match was awarded to Cooper for his link up play and five goals.

Heslerton Hounds Under-8s travelled to Filey to take on Scarborough Athletic and put in a much improved battling display in the first game.

The second game saw a very impressive Athletic team dominate but the Hounds stuck to their task all the way through.

Paige Allardice won the player of the match award for Heslerton with a superb display in goal.

Heslerton Under-12s played host to Scholes Park at Sand Lane.

With players missing through illness and injury the Heroes had a makeshift side but it was the home side who came out victorious with a well earned 5-0 win against a very tough, ever improving Scholes Park side.

Louie Spencer was the hot-shot for the villagers with all of the Heroes goals, Archie Pilmoor and Oliver Quill with the assists.