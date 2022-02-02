Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-13s celebrate a goal in their win at Sleights

The visitors put in a dominant performance with goals from James Stannard, Harley Bott, Jamie Moss and five from midfielder Luke Allardice.

Allardice got the man of the match award along with Moss, with a special mention to Elsa Lees for a strong performance.

A lacklustre performance saw Heslerton Under-15s crash to a 4-0 defeat to the hands of a very good Kirkbymoorside team.

Missing several key players Heslerton never looked like getting going and rarely tested the home goalkeeper.