Five-star Luke Allardice fires Heslerton Hedgehogs to victory at Sleights
Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-13s won 8-2 at Sleights.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 10:51 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 2:45 pm
The visitors put in a dominant performance with goals from James Stannard, Harley Bott, Jamie Moss and five from midfielder Luke Allardice.
Allardice got the man of the match award along with Moss, with a special mention to Elsa Lees for a strong performance.
A lacklustre performance saw Heslerton Under-15s crash to a 4-0 defeat to the hands of a very good Kirkbymoorside team.
Missing several key players Heslerton never looked like getting going and rarely tested the home goalkeeper.
Myles Johnson won the man of the match for his constant workrate.