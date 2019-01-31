Five-star Myers fires Edgehill Reserves into final

Callum Myers' five-goal blast steered Edgehill Reserves to an 8-2 win against West Pier Reserves in last night's Saturday League Trophy semi-final at Flamingo Land Stadium.

This brings Myers' goal tally for the season to an outstanding 36 in 20 league and cup appearances.

Stephen Whitaker, sub Josh Fergus and Benny Davis were also on target as the Division Two leaders cruised into the final, Luke Delve scoring both of Pier's goals.

First-team boss Steven Clegg, who was in charge of the reserves as their boss Ricky Greening was unavailable, said: "Ryan Link was our man of the match, pushed closely by Benny Davis, who was very good in the second half, and obviously Callum Myers was very clinical with his finishing."

Pier player-boss Johnny McGough said: "The best team certainly won on the night and I would like to wish Edgehill all the best in the final."

Edgehill Reserves, who have yet to lose a league game this season, will take on the winners of Wednesday's semi-final between Snainton and Cayton Athletic, also at the Flamingo Land Stadium, 7.35pm kick-off.

Pier Reserves will look to return to winning ways at Fishburn Park this Saturday, while Edgehill Reserves play host to Cayton Athletic.