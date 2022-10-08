Kieran Burton was on target for Boro

After conceding 15 goals in their last seven games, boss Jono Greening switched to a back three of Will Thornton, Bailey Gooda, making his 125th competitive appearance for the club, and Kieran Burton, with Ash Jackson and Kieran Weledji pushed forward as attacking wing backs, writes Steve Adamson.

Kicking towards the Shed, Boro almost went ahead in the first minute, when a long throw into the box from Jackson fell to Michael Coulson, who fired narrowly over, then Kettering went close, when Ben Sault played the ball forward to Sam Bennett, who was through, one-on-one with Joe Cracknell, and the Boro keeper saved with his legs.

Boro opened the scoring on 11 minutes when Coulson was fouled just outside the area, and dead-ball expert Lewis Maloney curled the free-kick over the wall and into the top left corner, the ball going in off the crossbar.

Lewis Maloney opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick

Soon after, Maloney set up Weledji, whose shot was cleared off the goal-line by Brad Gascogne, with Jackson firing wide from the rebound.

For Kettering, Keaton Ward passed to Salt, who turned and shot inches over, then Maloney fired wide of the left-hand post as play switched from end to end.

Another chance for Boro saw Coulson lay-off to Weledji, who beat a defender but his shot was blocked by keeper Harrison Faulkes.

Kieran Glynn was outstanding for Boro, tackling Bennett as he was about to shoot, then playing a superb ball forward to Colville, who went past two defenders but scuffed his shot.

The lead was doubled when Hassan Ayari sent a ball into the box, Thornton headed-on, and Weledji, in the inside-left position, poked last the keeper.

Sault raced forward for Kettering, but was halted by a Thornton tackle, before Boro went 3-0 up when a Jackson shot was tipped round the post by Faulkes, and the resulting right-wing corner from Luca Colville was headed home by Burton at the far post.

Colville then fired wide, and Ward shot wide and Decarrey Sheriff chipped a shot narrowly over for the visitors.

The second half was just as entertaining, Colville passed to Ryan Watson, whose shot was tipped over by keeper Faulkes, before a long-throw into the Boro goalmouth by Ben Toseland was headed out from under the crossbar by Thornton.

Debutant Ciaran McGuckin impressed when coming off the bench, and he tried a 25-yard shot, but Faulkes dived low to his left to make the save, then at the other end, a Ward corner was headed goalwards by Lewis White, but Burton deflected the effort wide.

Boro now switched to a back four of Watson, Gooda, Thornton and Jackson, with Glynn, Colville and Maloney totally dominant in midfield.

They went 4-0 up when McGuckin sent over a cross to Coulson, who beat a defender a drilled a shot low into the net.

Watson then passed to McGuckin, who shot into the side-netting, and a long-throw from Jackson was flicked-on by Thornton to Gooda, whose shot was blocked.

The fifth goal arrived ten minutes from time, when a ball from Watson was met by Jackson, who struck a thunderous 30-yard left-foot shot that flew past the helpless keeper.

Late on, Colville curled a effort against the left-hand post, and Maloney tried a shot from near the half-way line, that had the keeper scrambling back to palm away.

At the final whistle, the team left the field to a tremendous standing ovation after a brilliant game full of goals, near misses and terrific football.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji (Watson 46 minutes), Jackson, Burton (Bramall 67 minutes), Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Maloney, Coulson, Glynn, Ayari (McGuickin 58 minutes).

KETTERING TOWN: Faulkes, Sault, White, Toseland, Gascogne, Stohrer, Ward, Hill, Bennett (Graham 55 minutes), Sheriff, McDonald

REFEREE: Mike Crusham

GOALS: BORO- Lewis Maloney 11 minutes, Kieran Weledji 34 minutes, Kieran Burton 41 minutes, Michael Coulson 69 minutes, Ash Jackson 80 minutes.

YELLOW CARDS: BORO- Kieran Weledji

BORO MAN OF MATCH: Kieran Glynn