Former Bridlington Town star Danny Earl’s double fires Beverley Town to 2-0 victory at Queensgate

Brid Town lost 2-0 at home to Beverley Town.

A brace from former Seasider Danny Earl meant that Beverley Town left the Mounting Systems Stadium with a 2-0 victory.

George Harrison took the ball past Matty Plummer within the opening five minutes, but curled the ball into the arms of Tom Nicholson from the edge of the box, writes Ben Edwards.

Both sides failed to get going in the early stages of the game, but the visitors came to life around the half-hour mark, as Earl opened the scoring after dancing through multiple Bridlington defenders before finishing through the legs of Grainger at a narrow angle.

Five minutes later the advantage was doubled, as the Seasiders’ defence failed to deal with the second ball, allowing Earl to run in behind, who produced a composed finish into the near post one-on-one with Grainger.

It was a similar start to the second half as it was to the first, with neither side able to create chances on goal.

Substitute Ryan Bemrose was dispossessed in midfield with 20 minutes to go, but Daniel Chambers’ effort was saved at the near post.

A rare bit of quality from Bridlington saw Coby Scotter produce a sharp turn to get past Ollie Wilson, before his shot was blocked by Knaggs.

Two minutes later substitute goalkeeper Jonathon Dash made a mess of Eddie Birch’s free-kick, but nobody was there to tap the ball home for the Seasiders.

Beverley came close to adding a third on multiple occasions towards the end of the game, as Alex Markham’s clearance was blocked by Cameron Connelly, whose effort was palmed away for a corner.

Former Bridlington Town striker Joe McFadyen then unleashed an unbelievable effort from the right flank 30 yards out, which cannoned off the right post.