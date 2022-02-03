Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Pallister heading to Whitby Town
Whitby Town will welcome Manchester United, Middlesbrough and England legend Gary Pallister on Friday February 25 for a special night at Turnbull's Bar.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:42 pm
Hosted by former Premier League referee Jeff Winter, the event will get underway at 7pm with tickets priced at just £12 for club members and £15 for non-members
Tickets can be purchased from the whitbytownfc.com, or in person from the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.