Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Pallister heading to Whitby Town

Whitby Town will welcome Manchester United, Middlesbrough and England legend Gary Pallister on Friday February 25 for a special night at Turnbull's Bar.

By Andy Bloomfield
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 6:42 pm
Gary Pallister, left, in action for Manchester United against Sheffield United's Alan Cork in 1992

Hosted by former Premier League referee Jeff Winter, the event will get underway at 7pm with tickets priced at just £12 for club members and £15 for non-members

Tickets can be purchased from the whitbytownfc.com, or in person from the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

