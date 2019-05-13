Former Scarborough Athletic assistant Chris Bolder returns to North Ferriby

Former Scarborough Athletic assistant manager Chris Bolder has made a swift return to North Ferriby FC.

Bolder, who left Boro alongside boss Steve Kittrick towards the end of last season, had been manager of North Ferriby United until a few months ago.

It had been announced that the pair had teamed up again at Matlock Town, but now Bolder has made the move back to North Ferriby.

The Villagers were liquidated in the final stages of last term and a new club was formed, their phoenix club application has since been approved by the FA.

Bolder will be joined by another former Boro man in Paul Robson, who will be his number two.