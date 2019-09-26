Former Scarborough Athletic boss Bryan Hughes sacked by Wrexham

Former Scarborough Athletic boss Bryan Hughes has been sacked by Wrexham AFC.

A statement by Wrexham AFC read: "Following on from our previous statement, Wrexham AFC can confirm that further discussions between Bryan Hughes and the board have taken place and following those discussions all parties decided that a change was needed.

"The outcome is that Bryan has left his position of First Team Manager with immediate effect.

"Following on from a promising end to the 2018-19 season in which the club finished with its third highest points total in its history under Bryan’s control, the club currently finds itself at the wrong end of the table and without a win in eight league games.

"We are fully focused on improving upon this situation going forward.

"We would like to thank Bryan for his hard work, effort and for acting in the best interests of Wrexham AFC at all times during his time at the club."