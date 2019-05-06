Former Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick takes new job

Former Scarborough Athletic manager Steve Kittrick has taken a new job in the same division as his former club.

Kittrick has taken the reins at Matlock Town.

He will be joined by his former assistant-manager at Boro Chris Bolder.

The pair left Boro after the defeat at home to Stalybridge and have since been replaced by John Deacey.

Kittrick said: "It's an honour to be the manager. Matlock is a well established non-league club who’ve underachieved on the pitch during the last two or three years.

"We’re wanting a team hungry to win things, they’ll be fit and play entertaining football. All of the teams I’ve managed have played good football.”