Former Scarborough Athletic defender Bailey Gooda joins Hyde United

Ex-Scarborough Athletic defender Bailey Gooda has signed for Evo-Stik Premier Division rivals Hyde United.

Gooda, who joined Scarborough on a one-month loan deal from Harrogate Town in December 2017, was not retained by Boro boss John Deacey this summer.

This was extended by another month in January 2018, before becoming permanent in the summer of 2018.

Hyde assistant manager John McCombe said: “We are delighted to have Bailey on board for next season and he fits perfectly into the profile of player we are trying to bring into the football club.

"He did very well at Scarborough last season and we were very surprised to see him get released at the end of the season.

"He is a good centre half who is comfortable on the ball and has a wealth of experience for his age.

"He has shown a great desire to join the football club and has turned down better financial offers as he believes this is the best place for him to progress.”