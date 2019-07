Former Scarborough Athletic forward Jackson Jowett has signed for Pickering Town.

Scarborough-based Jowett, who also had a brief spell with Bridlington Town last December, was signed by the Pikes boss last night before the 4-0 friendly win at Barton Town.

The Pikes also confirmed the signing of i2i Academy youngster Matty Savage before the Barton game.

Town have lost striker Josh Greening, Joe Danby and Lewis Taylor to Bridlington Town.