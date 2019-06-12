Former Scarborough Athletic man Matty Dixon joins rivals Whitby Town

Matty Dixon has agreed to join Whitby Town after leaving Scarborough Athletic at the end of the season.

The midfielder wasn't part of new Boro boss John Deacey's plans and left the Flamingo Land Stadium club.

“Matty expressed an interest in coming and we’re happy to get him in,” said Whitby Town boss Hardy.

“He has bags of experience despite still only being a young player and I’m sure he’ll add to the squad.

“I saw him play a few times for Spennymoor Town and then for Scarborough and he always impressed me, so it’s great to have him with us.”