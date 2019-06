Ex-Scarborough Athletic midfielder James Cadman has signed for their Evo-Stik Premier Division rivals Mickleover.

The midfielder was one of several players who were not retained by Athletic manager John Deacey at the end of last season.

Cadman was brought in during the closing stages of 2016/17 at Scarborough, and his previous clubs included Harrogate Town, Hyde United, Stalybridge Celtic and Rotherham United.