Former Scarborough Athletic midfielder Tom White signs for Blackburn Rovers

Ex-Scarborough Athletic midfielder Tom White has signed for Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who was part of the Boro team which earned promotion in 2017-18, has joined the former Premier League champions from National League side Gateshead on a two-year deal.

White joined Gateshead at the age of 18, before going out on loan at Spennymoor, West Auckland and Ashington as well as Scarborough.

He made over 40 appearances for Gateshead last season and gained international honours with England C - earning caps against Wales and Estonia.