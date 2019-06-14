Former Scarborough Athletic midfielder Valentine joins rivals Stalybridge Celtic

Nathan Valentine has signed for Stalybridge Celtic after leaving Scarborough Athletic at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who was a fans favourite, wasn't part of new Boro boss John Deacey's plans and left the Flamingo Land Stadium club.

Valentine joined Boro in July 2017 and was a key player for them during the 2017-2018 season, scoring 15 goals as Steve Kittrick's side gained promotion from Evo-Stik League Division One.

The midfiielder, who has also played for Harrogate Town and Frickley Athletic as well as Radcliffe Borough and AFC Liverpool, will be reunited with another ex-Boro player at Celtic, as defender Ross Killock also signed for Simon Howarth's side last month.

http://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/nathan-valentine-gutted-to-leave-scarborough-athletic-1-9784512