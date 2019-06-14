Former Scarborough Athletic midfielder Valentine joins rivals Stalybridge Celtic

Nathan Valentine in action for Scarborough Athletic
Nathan Valentine has signed for Stalybridge Celtic after leaving Scarborough Athletic at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who was a fans favourite, wasn't part of new Boro boss John Deacey's plans and left the Flamingo Land Stadium club.

Valentine joined Boro in July 2017 and was a key player for them during the 2017-2018 season, scoring 15 goals as Steve Kittrick's side gained promotion from Evo-Stik League Division One.

The midfiielder, who has also played for Harrogate Town and Frickley Athletic as well as Radcliffe Borough and AFC Liverpool, will be reunited with another ex-Boro player at Celtic, as defender Ross Killock also signed for Simon Howarth's side last month.

