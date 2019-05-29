Former Scarborough Athletic youngster Matty Bowman signs pro deal

Former Scarborough Athletic prospect Matty Bowman has signed his first professional contract.

Bowman, 18, has penned a two-year deal with Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic, who are managed by former Scotland international Stevie Crawford.

The right-sided player impressed in a handful of appearances for Boro in the Evo-Stik Premier last season.

He said: "Obviously I had some interest from clubs in England, but I really enjoyed my time at Dunfermline when I was there last season and I just got a really positive feel for the club and the people there.

"Playing for Scarborough last season was a big thing for me, following in the footsteps of the other Bowmans to play for the club and having grown up in the town.

"It also helped me massively in terms of getting used to playing men’s football and I’d just like to thank everyone involved at the football club and especially the fans for their support over the past year.

"I can’t wait to get started at Dunfermline and see where things take me."