Former Scarborough FC midfielder Jamie Vermiglio announced as new Buxton manager

Jamie Vermiglio in action for Scarborough FC in 2007 at home to Hyde United Photo by Kevin Allen

The Bucks will take on Scarborough Athletic again next season in the National League North after winning the NPL Premier Division title. Vermiglio replaces Steve Cunningham.

Buxton chairman David Hopkins said the new manager shares the club's ambitions: "Jamie is an ambitious young leader with experience at our new National League North level and above. We expect this to prove a great appointment."

"I could not resist the chance," said new team boss Vermiglio. "The ambition of the chairman and others within the club is most impressive. Coupled with the strong fan base and community involvement I was immediately drawn to the opportunity.

"The Bucks have experienced amazing league and cup success recently and now everyone is striving for more. I am looking forward to being part of that. Leaving Chorley wasn't easy but it's all about Buxton's future now. We're starting to get ready for pre-season and the great challenges that lie ahead."

A former Chorley player and in charge for four years, Vermiglio, 39, achieved one promotion, two play-offs and a club record FA Cup fourth round appearance.