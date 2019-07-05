Former Scarborough man Mitchell excited for Legends Game outing at Flamingo Land Stadium

Jamie Mitchell is looking forward to continuing his love affair with Scarborough on Saturday when he takes part in the Legends Game at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The attacker, who went on to play for Partick Thistle in the Scottish top flight, is one of a number of legends coming down to play in the game, which is a part of a football fun day organised by Scarborough Athletic.

Other players turning out on the day include Dean Windass, Scott Kerr, Paul Ellender and John 'Fenners' Fendley from Soccer AM.

Mitchell scored 10 goals in 78 appearances for Scarborough FC and he is looking forward to catching up with the fans to chat about his time at the club.

He said: "First of all I'd like to thank the club for organising such a wonderful event.

"My time at Scarborough was amazing and I loved it. I made my league debut at 19 and left there at 21, no doubt more of a man than when I arrived.

"It’s going to be great to be back after over 20 years and see some friendly faces again, it will be amazing to run out on to the new turf at the new stadium.

I had a fairly successful career and I have Scarborough to thank for giving me the tools to perform, it is a club that is close to my heart. I was extremely disappointed with how it ended for me and maybe I can explain more what happened when I’m down,

"My last game was the play-off defeat in 1998 and I never got a proper chance to say goodbye to the fans, who had been nothing short of amazing with me.

"I cant wait to be back. Hopefully everyone recognises me."