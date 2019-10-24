Four-goal hero Freddie fires Phoenix Colts to 5-4 win to go top of the table

Phoenix Colts Under-15s moved to the top of the table after a hard-fought 5-4 victory against Huntington.

The first few minutes were a scrappy affair, however Colts broke the deadlock on 15 minutes as Fred Lockey slotted home after being played in by George Allison.

A second goal followed for Lockey after a great pass from Harry Mortimer and this was immediately followed by a third goal when Will Holborn’s pass was despatched by Brad Cawkwell.

Huntington pulled a goal back when the wind deceived Dan Taylor but Lockey then completed a first-half hat-trick as he beat two men before slotting home.

Huntington clawed their way back into the game - nicking two goals to bring it back to 4-3, but Lockey soon pounced on a defensive mix- up to make it 5-3.

Huntington made it 5-4 with five minutes to go, but Colts were able to see the game out to claim the victory and in turn take over from Huntington at the top of the division.

Phoenix FC Under-15s won 3-2 at Poppleton Tigers.

FC started playing uphill and against the wind in the first half, but started brightly.

They came under pressure and conceded a string of corners, but Ollie Cooper was superb in the FC net and palmed, punched or caught anything in his six-yard box.

FC went ahead when a a deflected clearance fell between Ollie Bennett and the keeper and he pounced to slot it home.

In the second half, a mix-up in FC’s defence saw Poppleton equalise against the run of play, but minutes later FC took the lead again with beautifully-placed header from Cameron McDonald.

Poppleton then equalised, but back came FC again and their final goal was created by Sam Hampton.

McDonald made a run up the right and as the defence watched, Hampton slotted the ball through for Bennett to run through and wrap up a 3-2 win.

FC’s man of the match was goalkeeper Cooper.

Filey Holt Under-12s showed indomitable spirit as they overcame a battling West Pier side to record a 7-3 win.

Man of the match Logan Tuck covered every blade of grass for Filey and he opened the scoring, sweeping home a good cross from Jay Marsh.

Marsh added the second when he bundled home a Oscar Coles-Reeves corner.

Pier deservedly hit back with a powerful drive into the top corner, but Filey restored their two-goal cushion when Marsh sent a fizzing ball across the face of the goal and Tuck guided the ball in.

A powerful header from a Pier corner just before half-time saw the sides go into into the interval at 3-2.

Filey found some rhythm in the second half and Kobi Crawford unselfishly centred for Kody Oldroyd to slot home.

Evan Chapman’s sublime control and through-ball allowed McLean Bell to race through and rifle home for 5-2.

A defensive mix-up allowed Pier to get one back, before Oscar Jennison slipped in Marsh, who rounded two defenders before firing in.

Oldroyd added Filey’s seventh to cap an outstanding team display.

Phoenix Under-12s edged a nine-goal thriller against Seamer by a 5-4 scoreline.

Phoenix had the better of the possession for the first 15 minutes without creating any clear-cut chances.

Their pressure finally paid off when Reegan Jackson crossed for Lucas Cooper to tap in after 18 minutes.

A second goal followed on 26 minutes with Cooper again on target and it remained 2-0 until half-time.

Cooper completed his hat-trick before Seamer fought back with two quick goals.

A fourth goal was added by Freddie Kenyon following in a Thomas Metcalfe shot that the keeper spilled.

Seamer got themselves back into it with two more quick goals before Phoenix won a penalty after a great run by Jack Fraser.

Cooper stepped up and scored to win the game 5-4.

Heslerton Hunters Under-Sevens welcomed Yorkshire Coast FC Blue.

The visitors found themselves several goals in front quickly, but the Hunters fought back hard.

Goals were scored by George Hollingsworth and Jonathan Weighell to bring the Hunters back into it.

In the second half Heslerton came back in high spirits, and goals scored by Toby Shearsmith and Weighell again made for an exciting finale in which Yorkshire Coast FC came out victorious.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-Eights travelled away to West Pier, which saw some great end-to-end football.

The Hurricanes were unlucky to come away without a goal in the first game, with Harrison Perry making some fantastic saves in goal.

The second game saw some great linked up football but two goals from from Chester Driver were not enough to secure a victory.

Man of the match went to Perry for his sterling saves.

Heslerton Heroes Under-10s travelled to Scalby and earned a well-deserved draw with goals from man of the match Archie Pilmoor and Louie Spencer.

The second game saw no goals from the Blues and the man of the match award shared between Jayden Westmoreland and Aaron Cook.