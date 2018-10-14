Four-goal Prentice fires Angel to comeback win at Cayton

Angel Reserves hot-shot Niall Prentice scored four goals as his side fought back from 3-0 down at Cayton to claim a 5-3 win in their Sunday League Division Two clash.

A hat-trick from the home side's man of the match Dave Barber blasted Cayton into what looked to be a commanding lead at the interval, but Angel had other ideas and came out fired up after the break.

Prentice scored from Dom Barber's through-ball early in the second half, then Prentice's through-ball evaded the keeper and went straight in.

Player-boss Macauley Riley then came off the bench to make it 3-3 from another Barber through-ball, then Prentice completed his hat-trick when he closed down the keeper and it hit him and went straight in.

Cayton piled on the pressure, and Angel were thankful for Adam Robertshaw as he made a crucial tackle and then keeper Shaun Dolan followed it up with a great save to keep the visitors in front.

Prentice then scored his fourth from a long ball over the top to make it 5-3, and Leroy Donaldson was sent off in the closing moments to add to Cayton's woes.

Riley said: "The whole team deserve a lot of credit for their efforts in the second half."

Saints claimed pole position after their 4-2 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Ryan Hunter, Mark Webster, player-manager Rafal Jackow and debutant Matthew Stanley netted for the victors.

Craig Moss scored both goals for the home side, whose man of the match was Luke Church.

Castle Tavern suffered a 15-1 loss against Roscoes Bar at Sherburn, the visitors playing most of the game with only nine men.

The visitors started with only 10 men, then lost one to injury after only 15 minutes, allowing Roscoes to score goals at regular intervals.

Lee Sutton scored a hat-trick, while there were braces for Andy Noon, George Allen and Harry Boyack.

The other Roscoes scorers were Gary Hepples, Craig Spooner, Sam Collin, Liam Rowley, Mark Kenyon and Matty Rowley .

Dan Fish scored the only goal for a Tavern side which never stopped working despite being two men down against a home side who made full use of their five rolling subs.

In Division One, Valley claimed a 3-0 home win against West Pier.

The visitors started the stronger in a scrappy first half with very few clear-cut chances.

The home side stepped up a gear after the interval and took the lead on 55 minutes when Neil Forsyth finished calmly in the box.

From there Valley started to assert dominance and control the game, and in the 70th minute Michael Hernandez notched his first goal for the club after man of the match Forsyth's pass found him at the back post after a counter-attack.

Then in the 85th minute Brad Marshall completed the scoring with a fine finish after a passing move from the hosts.

Valley boss Ben Kristensen said: "I’m proud of my lads team spirit as they all dug in and worked hard for each other in a fantastic performance."

Angel consolidated their position at the top of the table with an 8-0 home win against Cask.

Jackson Jowett opened the scoring with a 25-yard free-kick, Neil Thomas and Isaac Sands also notching to make it 3-0 at the break.

Danny Collins came on at half-time and netted a hat-trick in a man of the match display in the second period, Dan Jones and Sands also getting on the scoresheet.

Sands and Liam Mancrief also impressed for the home side, while keeper Jordan Wood made some stunning saves for Cask, Liam Mintoft also having a cracking game at right-back for the visitors.