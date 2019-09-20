Fred nets hat-trick as Phoenix Colts Under-15s earn victory

Phoenix Colts Under-15s’ impressive start to the season continued with a thoroughly deserved 8-0 win against a battling Copmanthorpe side.

Colts took a 1-0 lead through an Oliver Noon strike following good work from Harry Mortimer.

Further goals from George Allison and Fred Lockey saw Colts take the game by the scruff of the neck before Brad Cawkwell’s looping effort found the top corner to give Colts a 4-0 half-time lead.

The second half began in a similar vein with Colts having to work extremely hard to earn the right to play their passing game - the trio of Zach Forster, Mortimer and Lockey looking dangerous when linking up down the left flank.

The pressure told with Lockey completing his hat-trick, both following great interplay with Harry Mortimer.

An early contender for goal of the season arrived with 20 minutes left as James Brooke won another corner with his pressing and birthday boy Ryan Small arrived at the back post to smash a first-time volley in off the bar from Mortimer’s outswinging delivery.

The eighth goal arrived when Mortimer got his name on the scoresheet after jinking his way past two defenders.

Maclean Bell and Jay Marsh both registered hat-tricks as Filey Holt Under-12s extended their perfect start to the season with a 9-2 win against Heslerton.

The villagers started well and went ahead when a menacing corner was deflected into his own goal by Bell.

Filey hit straight back as Marsh was quickest to react after his initial shot rattled the upright to tap home.

Thomas Richardson then provided the goal of the game when he pounced onto a half- clearance and hit a thunder-bolt into the roof of the net from outside the box.

Heslerton fought back and levelled after a swift break.

Filey’s impressive form saw them regain the lead when Austin Thompson fed Marsh out wide, who centred perfectly for Kobi Crawford to sweep home.

Bell then added the next three as Filey stormed into a commanding lead, completing his hat-trick by latching into a superb Oscar Jennison through-ball before rifling in.

Marsh then added two more to round off his treble before Crawford broke into the box to feed Kody Oldroyd for a simple tap-in.

Heslerton Hurricanes Under-Eights hosted West Pier with a flurry of goals from both sides.

The away side made the most of the first game.

Heslerton rallied in the second match with the first goal from Chester Driver, followed by two goals from William Marrington and a goal from Rory Garnett.

Man of the match went to Marrington for his goals and non-stop running throughout.

Heslerton Under-10s travelled to face Scholes Park Raiders.

Goals from Charlie Driver, Taylor Sims and Keane Welburn in the first game saw the Blues take victory.

Sims and Keane Welburn shared the player of the game award for outstanding football.

In the second game the villagers had goals from Archie Pilmoor, Aaron Cook, Louis Spencer and Tom Gibson in a very entertaining game.

Reece Wright was the player of the game for a solid defensive performance.

It was a tough day at the office for Heslerton Under-13s as West Pier Warriors ran out worthy winners.

Two spectacular long-range efforts from the hard-working Charlie Swiers were the only bright point for Heslerton as they were dominated all over the pitch.