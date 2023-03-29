Freddie Fletcher hits magnificent seven goals in Scalby Under-13s win against Eastfield
Freddie Fletcher fired in eight goals as Scalby Under-13s powered to a 15-0 win against Eastfield Under-13s under the Friday night lights at Pindar Leisure Centre.
Fletcher hit top form by scoring seven goals before half-time, combining perfectly with man of the match Luca Mollica and Thomas Silby for his goals.
Laurence Davenport was the only other scorer of the half.
Finlay Beckham-Richards started the scoring in the second half, Kaleb Nebiat, who replaced Fletcher, bagged a hat-trick and James Draper scored the goal of the night with ferocious 20-yard strike
Fletcher came back on for the final 10 minutes to outpace the defence and round the keeper to grab his eighth, and Joe Collier cut inside his opponent to finishing from a narrow angle to make it 15-0.