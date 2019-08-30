Friends and family to host Geoff Nock Family Fun Day

A family fun day is being held at Cayton Playing Fields on Sunday September 15 to help raise funds for former Newlands and FC Aberdeen manager Geoff Nock, who was taken ill recently.

The event starts at 1pm, with fun and games with DJ Dave Marshall, while there will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, birds of prey and other activities.

From 3pm to 4pm there will be a football match, and at 5pm an auction in the main bar at Cayton, with a lot of top prizes including backstage audience tickets to Soccer AM and a signed Ian Harte Leeds United shirt and a signed Kalvin Phillips Leeds shirt.

Tickets are available for £5 from Atlas Taxis and the Angel Pub on North Street, among other places.