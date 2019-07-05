Full list of Scarborough FC legends ready to roll back the years at the Flamingo Land Stadium

A host of Scarborough FC and Scarborough Athletic legends are ready to roll back the years as they take to the field at the Flamingo Land Stadium for the club's fundraising Open Day on Saturday.

The first annual Boro Open Day will see a team of Scarborough Athletic Legends taking on a side made up of players from the former Scarborough FC.

Former Scarborough FC frontman Neil Campbell will be back in town for the Legends Game

The game kicks-off at 3pm, with Boro's kit unveiling held beforehand at 2.15pm.

Those involved includes Mitch Cook, Jamie Mitchell, Mark Hotte, Tom Claisse, Tony Hackworth, Kevin Martin, Denny Ingram, David Pounder, Ged Dalton, John 'Fenners' Fendley, Chris Tate, Lee Whittington, Steve French, Neil Campbell, Andy Campbell, Jamie Mitchell, Liam Robinson, Tony Outhart, Paul Foot, Gary Bradshaw, Jimmy Beadle, Carel Van Der Velden, Paul Ellender, Lutel James, Mark Hume, Ryan Blott, Paddy Miller, Robbie Hawkes, Dave Hartas, Dave Kemp, Darren France, Dean Windass, Craig Short, Joe Lamplough, Tommy Adams, Steve Mallory, Dave Thompson, Michael McNaughton, Steve Baker, Scott Kerr, Darren France, Joe Connor, John Ashdjian, David Brown and Gary Hepples.

Entry to the game is free and money raised from donations will be split between the new stand appeal and Scarborough Hospital’s junior diabetes unit.

Players will be doing a meet and greet in the clubhouse after the match.