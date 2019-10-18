Gladstone Road School girls secure District success

Gladstone Road Primary School girls football team won the Scarborough District Primary Schools Girls football tournament, which was held at Bramcote on Saturday.

With 16 teams representing schools from all across Scarborough the tournament started with four leagues with the winners and runners-up of each progressing to the quarter-finals and the knockout stages.

Eventually Gladstone Road and Hunmanby Primary Schools played out the final to great excitement.

It was a tight match with Anabelle Drake getting the first goal for Gladstone and Gracie Andrews adding the second to secure an eventual 2-0 success.

Gladstone Road goalkeeper Ruby Isherwood did not concede a goal all tournament throughout the six matches, but overall it was a great team effort.

Pictured above, the trophy is received by the girls at the end of the tournament with Danny Philps, Gladstone Road sports teacher, proudly looking on.