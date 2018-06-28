Gladstone Road take pole position in Schools World Cup

Gladstone Road grabbed World Cup glory as they won the Mark Barber Soccer Schools Primary Schools event at Braeburn on Saturday.

The event was a huge success with 16 schools and 160 children competing to win the replica of the World Cup held in Russia.

Some outstanding goals were scored as well as some amazing saves from the keepers on show.

The tournament was evenly contested which resulted in some close fixtures throughout the day, especially when entering the knockout stages.

Seamer defeated Northstead on penalties to reach the semi-final in the closest of them all.

The semi-finals were contested between Seamer and St Peter’s and Gladstone Road took on Hinderwell.

Goalkeeper of the tournament Niall Brining did his best to keep his Seamer team in the contest, however player of the tournament Ryder Greening showed his class in helping St Peter’s through to the final.

Gladstone Road narrowly defeated Hinderwell 1-0 in the second semi-final with tournament top-scorer George Birley hitting the goal to send his team through to the final.

The final was an evenly-matched fixture between St Peter’s and Gladstone Road, the two had earlier met in the group stages with Gladstone Road winning 1-0 after a goal in the first 20 seconds.

The final had the tournaments’ three leading scorers only separated by one goal and again.

It was Birley who opened the scoring for his team, Louie Battye added a second with a fantastic finish before a late goal by St Peter’s Alexi Shehi set up a frantic few minutes before the full time whistle blew with Gladstone Road lifting the trophy .

Organiser Mark Barber said: “A special mention to all the referees who officiated the games as well as selecting the trophies winners and to Andy Jordan and Braeburn School for allowing us to host this fantastic event.”