Goldsborough United stun top-flight side Thornton-le-Dale to net Ryedale Hospital Cup semi-final spot

Ayton maintained their unbeaten record in Beckett League Division One with a 3-2 home win against Kirkdale United.

The breakthrough came on 20 minutes, a magnificent cross in from Damon Craig was headed home by Boro left-back Aidan Duell, writes Keith Sales.

On the half hour mark Dale equalised through striker Hugh Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 40 minutes Ben Watson crossed superbly for Ian Smith to head United back in front.

Bagby & Balk won 2-1 at Ryedale Sports Club.

A corner by George Sault on 70 minutes was followed by a scramble in the six-yard box, Watson forcing the ball over the goal-line to make it 3-1.

A couple of minutes later Watson was tripped in the penalty area. Watson dusted himself off and dispatched low to Kieran Edmond’s right hand side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One sour note for Boro was that Dom Ingham picked up another serious injury which will see his season over. All at United wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Man of the Match winners were Edmond (Thornton), and Sault (Goldsborough)

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton won 3-0 at Rosedale.

On 20 minutes Josh Towse played a cracking pass to Ryan Gaughan, who slid a pass through to the back post for George Peirson to stab in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They doubled their lead within two minutes, Mathew Webster slipping Macauley Lacey through who stepped inside his man and slotted home.

Ten minutes from time Oliver Towse sent Nathan Cross down the line, beating a man and crossing the ball, nodded on for Josh Singleton to glance towards goal and Matthew Bean got on the end of it to head over the keeper to seal the win.

Man of the Match winners were Graham Atkinson (Rosedale) and Josh Towse (Amotherby).

Third-placed Snainton won 5-2 at home to Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snainton raced into a 3-0 lead with Rob Holt (2) and Joe Milner on target. Oli Farrow pulled a goal back for Kirkby before the break.

Milner got another from close range before he converted a penalty after Jack South was fouled. A Craig Ibbotson penalty was a consolation for Kirkby.Man of match winners were South (Snainton), and teenager James Bowsher (Kirkby).

Unbeaten Ayton are fourth after a 3-2 home win against fifth-placed Kirkdale United.

Kirkdale took the lead midway through the first half through Rob Galtrey. Ten minutes before the interval a free-kick was whipped in for the onrushing Jake Moore to finish. Kirkdale were awarded a penalty but the effort was saved by veteran Sean Pinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the hour mark, David Milan scored a scorching shot from around 30 yards to put Kirkdale 2-1 up. Within 10 minutes Ayton levelled again thanks to a Jake Sands goal.

Ayton found a winner 15 minutes from time as they broke after a Kirkdale attack to make it 3-2 with a shot by Eric Hall.

Man of the Match winners were left-back Dan Marston (Ayton) and Max Gold (Kirkdale).

Ryedale Sports Club lost 2-1 at home to Bagby & Balk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryedale started the better and led at the break thanks to a Martin Myers goal.

After the interval a free-kick found Ben Rushworth who slid it to David Cocks who scored the all-important equaliser.

Cocks then broke down the right and a pinpoint cross found Rushworth to head home what turned out to be the match-winning goal.

Bagby’s Man of the Match was skipper Finlay Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second division leaders The Valley won 7-1 at Duncombe Park Reserves.

Valley got off to a flying start, Josh Westmoreland scoring with a header from a Tyson Stubbings free-kick.

Wing-back Cal Plant then stood a cross up for Tyler Duckworth to head home. Rafal Jackow and a bullet effort from Ryan Somers then made the scoreline 4-0 to Valley going into the break.

The second half began much in the same fashion with captain Jake Adams scoring from a Stubbings corner. A penalty was awarded to Park converted by Tyler Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich Tolliday put the game to bed with two excellent finishes.

Man of the Match winners were Matty Young (Duncombe Park) and Tolliday (The Valley)

Second-placed Wombleton Wanderers won 5-0 at Goal Sports.

The hosts put in a much-improved performance as strange as that sounds having lost by that score. Goal Sports were 1-0 down at half- time and arguably matched the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wombleton goals were scored by David Thompson (2), Jordan Rivis, Ryan Rivis, and Luke Quantock.

Man of the Match winners were, Billy Bown in central midfield (Goal Sports) and Jordan Rivis (Wombleton).

Rillington Rovers won 4-2 at Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

The home side led 2-1 at the interval thank to goals scored by Brad Dowson and Josh Lindley, Tom Jackson replying for Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rillington gave a much improved second half, with their goals scored by Jack Batty, James Sawdon, and an own goal.

Man of the Match winners were Jack Henshaw (Whitby Fishermen), Trevor Clubley shared the Rillington award with Tom Jackson.

Fixtures for Saturday, 2pm ko

Div 1: Bagby & Balk v Union Rovers, Ryedale SC v Kirkby Res

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Div 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res v Sinnington, Duncombe Park Res v Heslerton, Goldsborough v Filey T Res, Rillington v The Valley

Scarborough FA Junior Cup quarter-finals: Kirkdale Utd v Goal Sports, Seamer v Rosedale, Snainton v Edgehill Res, Scalby v Wombleton.