Gooda extends loan stay at Boro

Bailey Gooda has extended his loan stay at Boro

Harrogate Town defender Bailey Gooda has extended his loan stay with Scarborough Athletic for a further month.

The centre-back has impressed since arriving from the CNG Stadium on a short-term loan deal, leading Athletic boss Steve Kittrick to seek an extension.

The two clubs have come to an agreement that will allow the 20-year-old to stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium until the middle of March.

Gooda has become a key part of the defence, making eight starts since joining the club in December.

The centre-back was pleased to stay with Boro.

He said: “I spoke with Harrogate this week and it’s great to continue to play at Scarborough for another month.

“The team spirit is really high amongst the lads, we’re on a good winning run since the new year and it’s about keeping that going for as long as possible now.

“Me and Sam [Hewitt] have struck up a good partnership, we communicate well together and we’ve keeping things tight at the back over the last few weeks.

“My main aim is to play as many games as I can to help Scarborough towards promotion.”