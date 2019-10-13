Hansen scores four as Newlands earn NRCFA Cup win at Yarm

Hot-shot Zac Hansen hit four goals as Newlands claimed a NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup 7-1 win at Yarm Athletic.

Right-back James Young marked an excellent display with a superb lobbed goal, with Ryan Link heading home another and Kyle O'Toole completing the scoring.

In another excellent team effort, boss Dan Sheader singled out Hansen as man of the match for his tireless work throughout the cup-tie.

West Pier were unlucky to lose out 4-3 at home to Catterick Village in their cup-tie.

The hosts were 2-0 down in the first half then Rich Tolliday pulled a goal back with a cracking left-footed shot, but Catterick restored their two-goal lead just before half-time.

Pier started the second half strongly, moving Tolliday to centre-forward soon paid off as he made it 3-2 with a curling 20-yard shot into the bottom corner.

A cheeky Tolliday backheel then found Jack James, who ran through and slotted his shot into the net to level the scores.

Both sides had chances to win the game before an unfortunate own goal by a Pier defender decided the match in favour of the Catterick side.

Man of the match for Pier was centre-back Jordan Gillen, with Tolliday and James also shining as Pier put in a great shift and were unlucky to be edged out.

Angel Athletic claimed a 4-2 home win against Trafalgar in Scarborough Sunday League Division One.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead after only 20 minutes

Lloyd Henderson opened the scoring with a left-footed piledriver into the bottom corner, Joe Gallagher adding a second, smashing his shot into the roof of the net.

Angel scored a third when a long thrown found Danny Collins, who controlled it well and slotted home into the top corner.

Traf pulled a goal back before the interval and could have made it 3-2 when they awarded a spot-kick but new signing George Allen pulled off a great save to maintain the hosts' two-goal lead.

The visitors eventually scored a second, but Angel went up the other end and Collins squared to Robbie Scarborough, whose goal confirmed the win.

Angel boss Dan Jones said: "We were the far better side and wanted it loads more.

"Right-back Rob Bowman was man of the match for the victors, keeping Traf's lively forwards quiet."

Angel Athletic Reserves edged a seven-goal Division Two thriller against Castle Tavern at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Jake McAleese's tidy finish, followed by a Tom Sixsmith header from a Ryan Somers cross, a Sixsmith penalty and a neat finish on the turn from Sixsmith after great work from Joe D'Angelo secured the win for Angel Reserves.

Centre-back Jack Mcfarlane scored a cracking volley from a corner for Tavern, with Chris Millson and Dan Blanchard also on target.

Tavern boss Daniel Thomas said: "We came from 3-1 down in second half and looked like we could win, but got caught on attack for losing fourth goal.

"I couldn't give a man of match today as all the lads played well and deserve a mention for a well-fought performance, giving 110% until the end of a great game."

Sixsmith and Somers shared the man of the match award for Angel.

Roscoes Bar claimed a hard-earned 4-3 win at Eastfield Athletic.

Adam Martin put Athletic in front after only 10 minutes, but within five minutes Jack South squared for Graeme Farrah to tap in the leveller, then the latter beat the offside trap and scored his second to put Bar 2-1 up.

Jamie Jordan brought it back to 2-2, but before half-time the visitors restored their lead when Craig Spooner's free-kick was brought down in the box by Gary Hepples and slotted into the corner of the net.

Bar could have added to their lead but fine saves by the Eastfield keeper and some poor finishing saw the scoreline stay at 3-2.

Chris Milburn levelled once again for the hosts on 70 minutes, but the win was confirmed 10 minutes from time when Alex Wray whipped in a cross which took a deflection off the Eastfield centre-back and flew into the corner of the net off the wet surface.

Left-back Liam Rowley was named as the Roscoes man of match as he won a lot of tackles and drove his team forward.

Kieran Lilly, who started up front but finished up on the left wing, was man of the match for Eastfield.

Rafal Jackow smashed in four goals as Saints powered to a 10-4 win at Fylingdales.

Man of the match Adam Hartmann also netted a brace, with Michael Webster, Keith Savage, Josh Valancius and Ryan Smith also on target for the visitors.

Player-boss Simon Forde continued his excellent scoring record with a hat-trick for the home side, with Corey Wilson also scoring and Michael Coates the Dales man of the match.