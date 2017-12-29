Harleys sign up for Hull City after impressing

Scarborough Athletic youngsters Harley Thornton and Harley Dawson have both earned a switch to Hull City’s academy.

The Under-12 pairing have completed their six-week trials with the Tigers and have done enough to guarantee their places in the Championship club’s youth set-up.

Harley Thornton

Both started with the Hull City development centre in Scarborough with Nigel Carson and went on to play for the same coach after their switch into the Boro ranks.

Thornton was selected after a trial with Hull and Dawson caught the eye after turning out for Scarborough & District Schools.

A delighted Carson said: “We are all about players progressing to the best level they can play at.

“Obviously we wanted them to continue with Scarborough Athletic, but this is a great opportunity for them both.”Athletic Under-12s manager Nicky Sumpton was quick to sing the praises of the pair.

He said: “They’ve both played very well for Scarborough this season, helping the team go unbeaten in the Hull League and Cup.

“They’ve both taken their chances when Hull have been watching and they deserve the opportunity.

“The club and I wish them all the best during their time with Hull City.”

Sumpton also added that Boro’s Under-12s are seeking new players to replace them.

He added: “Due to these players moving on to Hull, we have a couple of spare places in our squad.

“We would encourage any players who would like to join Scarborough Athletic Under-12s to get in touch with myself or Nigel Carson on 07786 241113.”