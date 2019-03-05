Head-to-head record of Scarborough v York City clashes

York City have the slight upper hand in their head-to-head record against Scarborough teams over the years.

The only meeting between the Minstermen and Scarborough Athletic ended in a 2-0 win for visitors City at Queensgate in the NRCFA Senior Cup, in February 2008, thanks to second-half goals from Mark Robinson and Adam Boyes.

Brian Wake levels for Scarborough FC in the 2-2 Conference draw in January 2006

The historical head-to-head record between York and Scarborough FC is very close, with the Minstermen winning seven league and cup games, Boro winning six and four ending in draws.

Scarborough FC claimed a 3-1 win at York in the FA Cup first round in November 1932, then York won 3-2 in November 1954, also in the FA Cup first round, and City triumphed again in December 1978 in the second round, this time by a 3-0 scoreline.

The first meetings between the sides in the Barclays League fourth division both ended in goalless draws in 1988-89.

The following season saw Scarborough lost 3-1 at home to York in November, but Boro won 2-1 at Bootham Crescent in February thanks to a double from Paul Dobson.

The Scarborough FC and York City teams emerge from the tunnel at the McCain Stadium before the Conference game in December 2004, which ended in a 5-1 win for Boro

In 1990-91 the sides played out a 2-2 draw at the McCain Stadium, Boro's goals coming from a George Oghani penalty and a Lee Hirst effort.

City won the return fixture by a 2-0 margin in April.

in 1991-92 a John Ashdijan goal was the only consolation from a 4-1 loss at Bootham Crescent in October, but Boro claimed victory thanks a solitary Ashdijan effort in April.

The following campaign saw Boro striker Darren Foreman smash in a hat-trick and Tommy Mooney the other as they triumphed 4-2 in December 1992, with York winning the return game 1-0 in April.

The next two derbies were played in the Conference in the 2004-05 season, with Boro winning both games.

In the Boxing Day game at the McCain Stadium Boro romped to a 5-1 win thanks to goals from Neil Redfearn (2), Tyrone Thompson, Tony Hackworth and Ashley Lyth.

Boro completed the double a week later at York thanks to last-gasp goals from Chris Senior and Hackworth in a 2-0 win.

City gained revenge in the following season in the Boxing Day game, winning 3-1 at home through goals from Andy Bishop, Clayton Donaldson and David McGurk, Brian wake notching for the Seasiders.

The return game at the McCain Stadium a week later ended in a 2-2 draw thanks to a late leveller from Chris Hughes,after a Bishop double, either side of a Wake effort, looked to have sealed a win for the visitors.

